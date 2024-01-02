Exclusive: Party considering new offence of fraud against the public purse that would see jail terms of more than 10 yearsPeople who defraud the government will face going to jail for more than a decade under plans being considered by Keir Starmer as part of a wider cleanup of British politics.The Labour leader will pledge to restore standards in public life with “a total crackdown on cronyism” in a speech on Thursday marking the beginning of the election year. Continue reading…

