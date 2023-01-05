National Firm Taps Mr. Godburn’s Talents as a Creative Storyteller And Results-Oriented Leader

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incenter Marketing, an integrated branding, marketing and public relations firm serving both B2B and B2C clients, has hired Keith Godburn as Associate Creative Director/Brand Strategist.

He joins the firm with 15 years of marketing experience, most recently as Recruiting and Onboarding Marketing Manager with Finance of America Mortgage LLC.

Incenter Marketing, too, has a special focus on the mortgage, lending, and real estate industries. The agency’s external clients represent a wide variety of segments—from technology to leadership training—as well as housing finance.

“Keith’s strong creative skills and results orientation make him a wonderful addition to our team. The challenge of bringing brands to life, both visually and with words, truly energizes him,” said Vashti Brotherhood, President, Incenter Marketing.

“I am proud to be part of such a phenomenal organization,” said Mr. Godburn. “Our leaders have an amazing track record in all aspects of branding and marketing, and it is a pleasure to contribute a new perspective.”

Mr. Godburn, who spearheaded more than 300 successful projects over the last four years, is also an illustrator and graphic artist. He earned a B.A. in painting with a minor in art history from Salve Regina University.

About Incenter Marketing

Incenter Marketing enables B2B and B2C organizations to build strong and memorable brands that help them compete in up and down markets. The firm’s advertising, digital marketing, public relations, video, podcast and other services share a singular characteristic that gives them a market advantage—they ring true to every stakeholder. More information about Incenter Marketing—which has a sub-specialty in the mortgage, lending and real estate industries—is available at incentermarketing.com.

