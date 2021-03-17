Kelly® to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

In addition to participating in virtual one-on-one meetings, Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will review the company’s strategy and performance. The presentation can be accessed at kellyservices.com and will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation as well.

