Kelly® to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

In addition to participating in virtual one-on-one meetings, Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will review the company’s strategy and performance. The presentation can be accessed at kellyservices.com and will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation as well.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
[email protected]

