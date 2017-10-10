Kemira and Valmet partner for the development of industrial internet solutions for pulp and paper industry

Kemira Oyj

Two global leaders, chemicals company Kemira and process technology, automation and services company Valmet, have signed a partnership agreement for the development of digitalized data-based applications and services for their customers in the pulp and paper industry.

“Kemira and Valmet are leading suppliers to the industry globally and both companies are also actively developing digital solutions. Ultimately, the goal is to improve the speed, quality, reliability, predictability and performance of our customers’ business. With these synergies, it makes great sense to join forces to create value and reshape business collaboration models,” says Antti Matula, Vice President of Product Lines and Business Development at Kemira.

“Through this cooperation and the companies’ complementary know-how, customers’ production process data can be integrated and optimized for the customers’ benefit. This provides superior performance for the customers instead of each actor operating independently,” says Jari Almi, Director of Industrial Internet at Valmet.

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy. Valmet’s net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

