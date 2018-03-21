Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
March 21, 2018 at 3.20 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees 

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj elected members among themselves for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee at its meeting today. 

The Board’s Personnel and Remuneration Committee members are Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee is chaired by Jari Paasikivi.

The Board’s Audit Committee members are Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen and Jari Paasikivi. The Audit Committee is chaired by Timo Lappalainen.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 10 862 1690

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255

 

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.