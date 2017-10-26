Kemira reaches Leadership A- level in the CDPs climate program 2017

Kemira Oyj

Press release

October 26, 2017 at 1 pm (CET +1)

Kemira has been recognized by the CDP for reaching the Leadership A- level (scoring range from A to D). The result reflects a good level of environmental stewardship, actions to reduce carbon emissions, and management of climate change related risk and opportunities.

“To achieve this good result requires systematic energy and environmental management practices. Our mitigation measures to reduce carbon emissions from our own operations include energy efficiency enhancement activities through technology improvements and energy mix management. We favor low carbon energy sources always when available in the market at competitive prices. We also need good environmental data management practices enabling data collection, consolidation and monitoring of our key performance indicators”, says Tuula Paajanen, Corporate Responsibility.

Investors are seeking to better understand the link between lower carbon emissions and financial performance. CDP is an international non-profit organization working on behalf of investors. It provides the capital markets the world’s largest database of corporate environmental information, covering climate, water and forest-risk commodities.

We believe that a good environmental performance is a proxy of good environmental risk management and efficient operations contributing also to better financial performance.

The results were published October 24, 2017, read more: www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017

Read more about Kemira’s environmental performance and disclosure: www.kemira.com/investors

