KemPharm, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast with Slide Presentation Scheduled for

November 9, 2017, 4:30 p.m. ET

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(866) 395-2480 (U.S.)

(678) 509-7538 (international)

Conference ID: 3698227

An audio webcast with slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the KemPharm website http://investors.kempharm.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET, on November 9, 2017.

About KemPharm

KemPharm is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LATTM platform technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs in the high need areas of pain, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other central nervous system disorders. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates are KP415 and KP484, both based on a prodrug of methylphenidate, but with differing extended-release profiles for the treatment of ADHD. In addition, the company is advancing Apadaz™, an immediate-release, abuse-deterrent hydrocodone/acetaminophen combination product candidate, and KP201/IR, an acetaminophen-free formulation of the company’s immediate release abuse deterrent hydrocodone product candidate, KP201. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com.