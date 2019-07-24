Breaking News
Home / Top News / KEN FISHER RECEIVES HIGH HONOR FROM VFW

KEN FISHER RECEIVES HIGH HONOR FROM VFW

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

VFW Recognizes Fisher House Foundation Chairman with its Citizen’s Award

Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, speaks to nearly 4,000 members of the VFW during their 120th National Convention in Orlando.

Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, speaks to nearly 4,000 members of the VFW during their 120th National Convention in Orlando.

Rockville, MD, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ROCKVILLE [July 23, 2019] – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nations’ largest and most prestigious veterans’ organizations, recently presented Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, with their 2019 Citizenship Award at the VFW’s 120th National Convention in Orlando.

 The award is presented annually to an individual or organization for outstanding service contributing to American citizenship.  It recognizes significant contributions to the spirit of service and dedication to the nation that inspires us all to display better citizenship, according to a letter from Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence, Commander-in-Chief of the VFW.

 “Receiving this award is not so much a validation of the work I have done over the last 20 plus years, rather it is a validation of the mission of Fisher House Foundation itself,” said Ken Fisher.  “For too long the plight of the military family has been unrecognized—the sacrifices, the burdens, the stress of uncertainty—especially when their loved one becomes injured or ill. This award is an indication the attitude is changing.  Americans are learning to appreciate and care about military families.”

 Ken Fisher went on to say that behind so many of the 84 Fisher Houses across the nation is a VFW post supporting the Fisher House and the families who call it home.  VFW fundraising efforts have contributed to more than $1 million to support Fisher Houses across the nation and contributed directly to the construction of five homes. The partnership will be further enhanced when the Foundation breaks ground on a new Fisher House in Kansas City, home of the VFW, in spring 2020. 

Speaking to an audience of more than 4,000 people, Ken Fisher closed his presentation by saying, “Few in this country will ever come to know the true depth and meaning of service – even fewer will ever know what goes on behind the person who wears that uniform – that the entire family serves as well.  My wife Tammy and I will continue the mission, whether providing scholarships, travel or by offering a haven for families in their time of need.  We will continue to speak out on behalf of our military, veterans and their families, because no matter how many times they are thanked for their service, we at Fisher House know that will never be enough.” 

 

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 84 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.  These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths.  Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room.  Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee.  Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

 Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge.  The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org

 

Attachment

  • Ken at VFW4 
CONTACT: Kerri J Childress
Vice President, Fisher House Foundation
301-633-4409
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.