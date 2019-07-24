KEN FISHER RECEIVES HIGH HONOR FROM VFW

VFW Recognizes Fisher House Foundation Chairman with its Citizen’s Award

Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, speaks to nearly 4,000 members of the VFW during their 120th National Convention in Orlando.

ROCKVILLE [July 23, 2019] – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nations’ largest and most prestigious veterans’ organizations, recently presented Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, with their 2019 Citizenship Award at the VFW’s 120th National Convention in Orlando.

The award is presented annually to an individual or organization for outstanding service contributing to American citizenship. It recognizes significant contributions to the spirit of service and dedication to the nation that inspires us all to display better citizenship, according to a letter from Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence, Commander-in-Chief of the VFW.

“Receiving this award is not so much a validation of the work I have done over the last 20 plus years, rather it is a validation of the mission of Fisher House Foundation itself,” said Ken Fisher. “For too long the plight of the military family has been unrecognized—the sacrifices, the burdens, the stress of uncertainty—especially when their loved one becomes injured or ill. This award is an indication the attitude is changing. Americans are learning to appreciate and care about military families.”

Ken Fisher went on to say that behind so many of the 84 Fisher Houses across the nation is a VFW post supporting the Fisher House and the families who call it home. VFW fundraising efforts have contributed to more than $1 million to support Fisher Houses across the nation and contributed directly to the construction of five homes. The partnership will be further enhanced when the Foundation breaks ground on a new Fisher House in Kansas City, home of the VFW, in spring 2020.

Speaking to an audience of more than 4,000 people, Ken Fisher closed his presentation by saying, “Few in this country will ever come to know the true depth and meaning of service – even fewer will ever know what goes on behind the person who wears that uniform – that the entire family serves as well. My wife Tammy and I will continue the mission, whether providing scholarships, travel or by offering a haven for families in their time of need. We will continue to speak out on behalf of our military, veterans and their families, because no matter how many times they are thanked for their service, we at Fisher House know that will never be enough.”

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 84 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org

