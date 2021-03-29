Kenna Security Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kenna Security, the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has earned a 5-Star rating in the 2021 Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

“Kenna Security is dedicated to helping security teams make vulnerability management faster, smarter, and more efficient,” said Rick Kramer, Senior Vice President of World Wide Sales and Field Operations at Kenna Security. “We’ve structured our partner program in the same way. We want our partners to succeed so they can contribute to a collaborative, integrative security marketplace that their customers demand.” 

With more than four dozen partners around the world, Kenna Security’s Kinetic partner program equips systems integrators, resellers, managed security service providers, and other channel partners with industry-leading, risk-based vulnerability management tools that drive security for customers and value for partners. The program delivers a comprehensive set of tools for marketing, deal registration, technical support, and technology to help customers deploy risk-informed vulnerability management strategies quickly and accurately.

CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Kenna Security
Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

