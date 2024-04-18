Members of the iconic Kennedy family, a longtime staple in American politics, will reportedly announce a major endorsement in the 2024 presidential race on Thursday — a move expected to be a snub of one of their own seeking the White House.
According to Axios, more than a dozen Kennedy family members will appear alongside President Biden at an event in Philadelphia to publicly back him over Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is driving Democrats to panic that his independent White House bid c
