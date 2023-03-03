SINGAPORE , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kennel, a platform that provides secure liquidity pool token locking, has recently announced the launch of its LP locker utility. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure that users’ investments are accessible only to them and protected from rug pulls. The LP locker utility is available on the Ethereum blockchain and can be traded on Uniswap with a 5% fee for both buy and sell transactions.

Kennel’s low fee structure ensures that investors keep more of their profits while providing the necessary funds to maintain and grow the platform. Holding Kennel tokens not only secures liquidity pool assets but also enables investors to participate in the platform’s growth and development. The demand for Kennel tokens is expected to increase as the platform continues to expand and attract more users, providing long-term benefits for holders.

Kennel has also announced plans to monetize its LP locker by providing ad spaces on newly locked tokens. Project owners can pin their token locks in the top row of the newly locked tokens, gaining visibility and exposure to the Kennel community. Kennel will also create a “Trending Locks” section, where tokens locked on Kennel with the most volume get to vote for the top spot.

The cost of ad placements on the locker will be available for a fee, and the revenue generated will be used to buy back into the Kennel token, increasing its value and rewarding loyal holders. The platform is committed to creating new opportunities to generate revenue that will ultimately be reinvested back into token holders.

In addition to monetization plans, Kennel will launch the LP locker on the Ethereum Mainnet. The move will further enhance the security and transparency of the platform.

The Kennel team recognized the importance of testing the LP locker utility in a secure environment before launching it on the mainnet. By deploying on the Goerli testnet, which is a mirror of SHIBARIUM’s mainnet, the team tested the functionality and security of the platform before launching it to the public.

Protecting tokens from rug pulls is crucial in today’s DeFi landscape. Kennel provides the ultimate security for liquidity pool tokens at a low cost, while also providing flexibility and the opportunity to participate in the growth of the platform. The LP locker utility is available for users to try out on the Kennel website, and the platform is preparing to deploy on the SHIBARIUM mainnet.

About the Project – KENNEL

Kennel is a liquidity pool token locker that provides a secure solution for locking liquidity pool tokens on SHIBARIUM. It protects tokens against rug pulls, which is a common problem in decentralized finance (DeFi) where deceptive developers exit cybercrimes with traders’ money.

With a low fee structure, Kennel offers a cost-effective way to lock liquidity pool tokens while also providing flexibility and liquidity for investors. By holding Kennel tokens, investors participate in the growth and development of the platform, while also securing their liquidity pool assets.

Furthermore, potential investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in Kennel can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper for more details.

