Portraits and objects explore those who looked after the royals, from ‘the keeper of ice and snow’ to the ‘groom of the stool’From pages to cooks, and wet nurses to seamstresses, little is known about the servants and courtiers who ran the royal palaces of Britain over the centuries.They came from all walks of life and all corners of the world, managing life at the royal court and attending to the needs of their royal masters and mistresses. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.