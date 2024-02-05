FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For years, Ballard County has longed to build a riverport to capitalize on its strategic location at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Landing a federal grant would help launch the project, but there’s one catch — the rural Kentucky county can’t afford its share of the funding.

Kentucky lawmakers are working to overcome those obstacles with a House-passed measure that includes $450 million to cover local funding matches for communities

[Read Full story at source]