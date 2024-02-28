Lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill Tuesday that would grant the right to collect child support for unborn children, reflecting a broader effort in some Republican-led states to push legislation conferring a fetus with the same rights as a person.
The measure would allow a parent to seek child support up to a year after giving birth to cover pregnancy expenses. The bill won approval from the Senate Families and Children Committee, sending the proposal to the full Senate. It was the f
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky bill that would allow child support to start with pregnancy advances - February 28, 2024
- Jill Biden to lead national ‘Women for Biden-Harris’ program, campaign announces - February 28, 2024
- Lauren Boebert’s son arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with string of thefts: police - February 28, 2024