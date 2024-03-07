Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday to form a commission tasked with assessing electric generation capabilities and energy demands in a state long known as a coal-producing powerhouse.
The commission’s role would include reviewing plans by Kentucky utilities to retire power plants, and its findings and recommendations would be submitted to regulators at the state Public Service Commission. The shuttering of coal-fired power plants has been an agonizing issue in Kentucky’
