Kentucky schools would set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day under a bill that won approval from a state House committee on Tuesday.
The moment of silence would last one to two minutes at the start of the first class each day in public schools across the Bluegrass State. Students would decide how to use that time and school personnel would be prohibited from instructing them on their silent reflection. Parents would be notified of the policy and encoura
