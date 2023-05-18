HAZARD, Kentucky and FRANKFORT, Kentucky and DANVILLE, Kentucky and LANCASTER, Kentucky, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky (the “Company”), announced that the Company has substantially completed the stock repurchase program which was initiated on February 3, 2021 and pursuant to which the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates three banking offices in Frankfort, Kentucky, two banking offices in Danville, Kentucky and one banking office in Lancaster, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol KFFB. At March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 8,097,695 shares outstanding of which approximately 58.4% was held by First Federal MHC.

