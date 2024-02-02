The Republican-led Kentucky House endorsed higher spending for education in its two-year state spending plan on Thursday but left out two of the Democratic governor’s top priorities — guaranteed pay raises for teachers and access to preschool for every 4-year-old.
The budget measure, which won 77-19 House passage after hours of debate, would pump large sums of additional money into K-12 schools. In a key policy decision, the GOP bill leaves it up to local school districts to deci
