Legislation aimed at cracking down on the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes to young people and keeping unauthorized vaping products out of stores won passage in the Kentucky House on Monday.

Republican state Rep. Rebecca Raymer, the bill’s lead sponsor, said it’s a response to the state’s “vaping epidemic” and, in particular, complaints about how rampant vaping has become in schools.

“As I dove into this subject, I learned that most of wh

[Read Full story at source]