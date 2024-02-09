The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed legislation Thursday to bolster disclosure requirements meant to reveal allegations of past misconduct when teachers seek jobs in other school districts.

The measure won 95-0 House passage to advance to the Senate. The bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. James Tipton, who chairs the House Education Committee. The goal is to make it more difficult for teachers with allegations of sexual misconduct to move from one district to another.

