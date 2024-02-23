Republican-backed measures to relax child labor rules and tighten food stamp eligibility standards won passage Thursday in the Kentucky House over impassioned objections from Democrats.
In back-to-back votes, both bills advanced to the GOP-dominated Senate after long debates in the House, where Republicans also have a supermajority. Democratic lawmakers branded the proposals as harsh for low-income and young Kentuckians, while Republicans said the measures reflect policies that value w
