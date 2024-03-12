The Kentucky House voted Monday to allow the state’s smallest coal mining operations to reduce the number of miners with emergency medical training assigned for each underground shift.
In a state once known as a coal producing powerhouse, supporters said the measure is needed to help keep the smallest mining operations in business amid the industry’s downturn. The bill’s critics warned it would roll back an important safeguard enacted years ago following a Kentucky mi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky House votes to decrease emergency safety measures in small coal mines - March 12, 2024
- Hur testifies Biden ‘willfully retained classified materials,’ but prosecutors ‘had to consider’ mental state - March 12, 2024
- Hur transcript confirms Biden memory lapses, contradicts president’s claim about exchange over son’s death - March 12, 2024