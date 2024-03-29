Kentucky lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a bill stripping the state’s Democratic governor of any role in picking someone to occupy a U.S. Senate seat if a vacancy occurred in the home state of 82-year-old Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
The legislation calls for a special election to fill any Senate vacancy from the Bluegrass State. The special election winner would hold the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term.
“So it would be a direct vo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky lawmakers approve bill to fill Senate vacancy by special election rather than by Democratic governor - March 29, 2024
- Trump aims to trounce Biden’s record $26 million haul at upcoming Florida fundraiser: ‘We feel really good’ - March 29, 2024
- Jewish group to deliver 180K letters to White House to mark 180 days since Oct. 7 - March 29, 2024