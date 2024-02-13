Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment meant to protect older homeowners from having to pay higher property taxes.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 32-2 vote Monday and goes to the House. If it wins approval in both chambers, the measure would be placed on this year’s general election ballot for voters to decide the issue. Lawmakers will decide in the coming weeks which constitutional changes, if any, to put on the statewide November ballot. Sever

[Read Full story at source]