FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bipartisan bill aimed at expanding access to paid family leave won final passage Thursday as Kentucky’s legislature shifted into overdrive before a two-week break.

The Senate voted 36-0 to send the family leave legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

PICKUP DRIVER CHARGED IN CRASH THAT LEFT TRUCKER HANGING OFF LOUISVILLE BRIDGE

Supporters said House Bill 179 would amend state law to allow voluntary paid family medical leave to be o

[Read Full story at source]