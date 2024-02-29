A top-priority bill intended to turn researchers at Kentucky’s public universities into teammates collaborating on cutting-edge research won overwhelming approval in the state Senate on Wednesday.
The measure, sponsored by Republican Senate President Robert Stivers, won Senate passage on a 36-0 vote to advance to the House. Details about start-up funding for the initiative will come into focus in coming weeks. The Senate is working on its version of the next two-year state budget
