(Reuters) – The Kentucky Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation on Thursday to ban a common abortion procedure once the patient reaches her 11th week of pregnancy, in what would amount to one of the strictest abortion limits yet in the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kentucky Senate passes bill restricting abortion procedure - March 22, 2018
- China urges U.S. to ‘pull back from brink’ as Trump unveils tariffs - March 22, 2018
- Stocks tumble, bonds and yen gain as trade war fears drive rush to safety - March 22, 2018