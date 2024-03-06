The GOP-controlled Kentucky Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to grant a parent the right to collect child support for unborn children.

Senate Bill 110, which passed by a bipartisan 36-2 vote, would allow a mother to request child support up to a year after giving birth to retroactively cover pregnancy expenses. The legislation now advances to the House, and Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

Republican state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill’s sponsor,

