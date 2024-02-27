The Kentucky Senate voted overwhelmingly Monday to lay the foundation to attract nuclear energy projects to a state where coal has dominated and fueled the economy for generations.

Republican Sen. Danny Carroll said Kentucky should embrace a cross-section of sources — including coal, natural gas and renewable energy — to meet its energy needs, but stressed that his legislation would prepare the Bluegrass State for what he sees as the inevitable surge of nuclear energy.

“I

[Read Full story at source]