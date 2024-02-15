More Kentucky teenagers charged with gun-related felony offenses would be transferred to adult courts to face trial under legislation passed by the state Senate on Wednesday.
The measure cleared the Senate on a 25-9 vote to advance to the House. Senate Bill 20 is part of a broader push in the GOP-dominated legislature to toughen penalties for a range of crimes.
FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR’S CONTROVERSIAL PARDONS LEAD TO LEGISLATURE SEEKING CONSTITUTIONAL LIMITS [Read Full story at source]
