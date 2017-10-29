NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called for calm on Sunday as he visited a slum in the capital that was hit by violence when a political stand-off over a repeat presidential election fed into rising ethnic tensions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Rouhani says Iran will keep producing missiles, state TV reports - October 29, 2017
- Hundreds of thousands march for unified Spain, poll shows depths of division - October 29, 2017
- Kenya opposition leader calls for calm in slum hit by deadly violence - October 29, 2017