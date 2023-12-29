Bodies of men missing for several days were retrieved from a river on Christmas Eve and Christmas DayKenyan police are investigating four suspected killings on a Del Monte pineapple farm after bodies were retrieved from a river on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.It follows a joint investigation by the Guardian and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism into allegations of brutal assaults and killings by security guards at the farm in Thika, which is the single largest exporter of Kenyan produce to the world. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Revisited: Al Sharpton on 60 years since the march on Washington – podcast - December 29, 2023
- At least 160 dead and 300 wounded after attacks by armed gangs in Nigeria - December 29, 2023
- Controversial Brazil law curbing Indigenous rights comes into force - December 29, 2023