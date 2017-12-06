Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kenyan Social Entrepreneur Receives Queen’s Young Leader Award

Kenyan Social Entrepreneur Receives Queen’s Young Leader Award

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) is pleased to share that DOT youth leader Douglas Mwangi from Kenya has been announced as a recipient of the 2018 Queen’s Young Leader Award.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c50963-d35f-4ad0-a35f-96f085cb1f49

Douglas is the founder of Oasis Mathare, a community centre in the Mathare Slum in Nairobi, Kenya that provides education, skills training, a community library, an early childhood development centre, and a safe community space for unemployed youth and vulnerable children.

Douglas leads a team of five staff and 10 volunteers who have helped more than 2,000 youth and children in Mathare.

Douglas is the only Kenyan recipient of the 2018 award, which celebrates and supports exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth. He will collect the award from Her Majesty The Queen during a one-week programme in the UK.

Douglas launched Oasis Mathare while working as a youth leader with Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT), an international organization that supports youth to become innovators and leaders, and to create and apply digital solutions that have positive impact in their communities.

“Growing up in the Mathare Slum gave me first-hand experience with the challenges youth face here. My solution was to create Oasis Mathare – a true oasis that provides a safe, supportive space for youth to learn and grow,” Douglas shares.

Youth have a powerful impact when they put their minds to solving challenges in their communities and countries. Equipped with skills, knowledge, and networks, young social entrepreneurs are successfully tackling systemic problems that governments, charities, and the private sector have spent decades trying to address.

“I always wanted to be a social entrepreneur – to give back to my community, create change, and make it a better place while also creating jobs. Most youth are held back because they think they don’t have resources to run a business, but an idea is a seed in itself. Youth can find support at organizations like DOT to gain the skills, knowledge, and networks they need to succeed,” says Douglas.

Through the Queen’s Young Leader Award, Douglas will join a community of 240 influential change-makers who represent all 52 commonwealth countries.

Oasis Mathare: http://www.oasismathare.org/
Digital Opportunity Trust: http://dotrust.org
Queen’s Young Leaders Award: https://www.queensyoungleaders.com

Interviews/information:
Judy Muriuki
+254 715 811 361
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.