Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder For Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) (“Dycom”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Dycom on behalf of purchasers of Dycom common stock between November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the complaint, Dycom provides specialty contracting services through subsidiaries throughout the United States and Canada. Dycom’s services include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

The Class Period begins on November 20, 2017, when Dycom issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2017.

According to the complaint, on May 22, 2018, during a conference call regarding Dycom’s financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended April 28, 2018, Dycom’s Chairman, President & CEO Steven E. Nielsen disclosed that Dycom did not have enough work in hand to absorb the costs it had already incurred associated with its new large projects, mainly because Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues. Following this news, the price of Dycom’s common stock declined $23.56, or approximately 20.27%, to close on May 22, 2018 at $92.64 per share.

Prior to the market opening on August 13, 2018, Dycom issued a press release revising its guidance for the financial and operating results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended July 28, 2018, and announcing preliminary revenues and results for the second quarter below the previous guidance. Following this news, the price of Dycom common stock dropped $21.62 per share, or 24.10%, to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s new large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations; (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) those uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dycom investors may, no later than December 24, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

