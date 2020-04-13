Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law against certain officers and directors of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling”) (NASDAQ: SBT).

Founded by the Seligman family in 1984, Sterling went public in November 2017 after a three-year ramp-up in mortgages primarily issued to California residents. Two-thirds of Sterling’s loans, or four-fifths of its residential loans, were offered through Sterling’s Advantage Loan program. Sterling attributed the success of this product to its practice of meeting in person with each prospective customer and Sterling’s “disciplined and conservative underwriting approach.”

In June 2019, Sterling began rolling out a series of increasingly troubling disclosures regarding the quality of the documentation of loans in its Advantage Loan portfolio and Sterling’s systems and controls for originating those loans. On March 6, 2020, Sterling disclosed that it intends to permanently shutter the Advantage Loan program, based on its preliminary finding of misconduct by a “significant number” of employees and executives responsible for loan origination. Sterling additionally disclosed that it was under investigation by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and United States Department of Justice. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Sterling shares of common stock has declined precipitously. After closing at $10.06 per share on June 21, 2019, the stock price eventually fell to just $2.94 per share on March 18, 2020.

