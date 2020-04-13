Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RADNOR, Pa., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law against certain officers and directors of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling”) (NASDAQ: SBT). 

If you are a Sterling investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP toll free at 1-844-887-9500 or email us at [email protected] or click on the following link to fill out our online form:  https://www.ktmc.com/sterling-bancorp-inc

Founded by the Seligman family in 1984, Sterling went public in November 2017 after a three-year ramp-up in mortgages primarily issued to California residents.  Two-thirds of Sterling’s loans, or four-fifths of its residential loans, were offered through Sterling’s Advantage Loan program.  Sterling attributed the success of this product to its practice of meeting in person with each prospective customer and Sterling’s “disciplined and conservative underwriting approach.”

In June 2019, Sterling began rolling out a series of increasingly troubling disclosures regarding the quality of the documentation of loans in its Advantage Loan portfolio and Sterling’s systems and controls for originating those loans.   On March 6, 2020, Sterling disclosed that it intends to permanently shutter the Advantage Loan program, based on its preliminary finding of misconduct by a “significant number” of employees and executives responsible for loan origination.  Sterling additionally disclosed that it was under investigation by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and United States Department of Justice.  As a result of these disclosures, the price of Sterling shares of common stock has declined precipitously.  After closing at $10.06 per share on June 21, 2019, the stock price eventually fell to just $2.94 per share on March 18, 2020. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
(610) 667-7706
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.