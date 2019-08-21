Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:  EGBN) (“Eagle Bancorp”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Eagle Bancorp on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline Reminder:  Investors who purchased Eagle Bancorp securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/eagle-bancorp-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Eagle Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank, Inc., which provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States.

The Class Period commences on March 2, 2015, when Eagle Bancorp filed its Annual Report on a Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing Eagle Bancorp’s financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014.  The Annual Report stated, in relevant part, that “[t]he [c]ompany’s internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that pertain to the [c]ompany’s ability to record, process, summarize and report reliable financial data. The internal control system contains monitoring mechanisms, and appropriate actions taken to correct identified deficiencies.”  The Annual Report further stated, “management believes that the [c]ompany maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2014. Management’s assessment concluded that there were no material weaknesses within the [c]ompany’s internal control structure.”

According to the complaint, on July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp issued a press release announcing “Net Income For Second Quarter 2019 of $37.2 Million and Total Assets of $8.7 Billion.” In the press release, Eagle Bancorp disclosed ongoing internal and government investigations into its disclosure of related party transactions, the retirement of certain former officers and directors, and the relationship of Eagle Bancorp and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.  Following this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle Bancorp to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, Eagle Bancorp’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to this litigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 (toll free) or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at [email protected].

Eagle Bancorp investors may, no later than September 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500  (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.