CONCORD, N.H. – In a surprise announcement, longtime Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire says she won’t seek re-election to the House of Representatives this year.

“I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever – I will not be seeking re-election in 2024,” the six-term representative in the key general election battleground state said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Kuster, an attorney and lobbyist with clients in the health care and pharm

[Read Full story at source]