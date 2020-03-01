Key black lawmaker’s backing factors big in Biden’s South Carolina win: poll

South Carolina breathed new life into Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Saturday as the former vice president won broad support from the state’s all-important African-American community, according to Edison Research, which called the race for Biden as soon as voting ended.
