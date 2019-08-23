Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war

Hopes for settlement of the yearlong U.S.-China trade war dimmed further on Friday as China said it will slap retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, the latest escalation in the dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
