Key Digital Announces New Advanced USB Camera Control Software Availability with Upgraded Features

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

KD-CAM joins KD-CAMUSB to offer superior video control options

KD-CAM Lower Third Settings Screen Preview

KD-CAM Settings Screen Preview

Mount Vernon, New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, officially released the impressive free advanced USB camera control software, KD-CAM. KD-CAM is specifically engineered for use with KD-CAMUSB, Key Digital’s professional USB camera, when in use with video conferencing software on the computer and is also ideal in KDMMS applications.

When KD-CAMUSB is in use with video conferencing or broadcast software, camera operators are now able to open the KD-CAM software to access the same control options available via the KD-CAMUSB remote, RS-232 control, or the KD-App with the addition of advanced controls options. Broadcasters benefit from the built-in USB control by reducing the necessity and hassle of additional wires. Operators can simultaneously control the camera via the KD-CAM software and KD-CAMUSB, RS-232 control, or KD-App control. KD-CAM features automatic deference to a newly opened software using the connected KD-CAMUSB. The software itself can be customized on screen for use with multiple windows and the on-screen control features may be minimized or expanded as needed.

In conjunction with Key Digital’s KDMMS, KD-CAMUSB utilizes KD-RMPC (Remote Management PC) to provide high definition video of hospitalized patients for safe monitoring. With the addition of KD-CAM control, the nurse at the monitoring station is now able to have a full screen view of the patient, furthering their ability to provide care from a safe distance.

Control options with the KD-CAM software include: up to nine camera presets plus customizable home and privacy presets, pan, tilt, zoom, resolution adjustment, left/right reverse, picture flip, and pan speed and the advanced properties controls include: brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, gamma, white balance, backlight compensation, gain, exposure, low light compensation, and anti-flicker adjustments. The software itself can be customized on screen for use with multiple windows and the on-screen control features may be minimized or expanded as needed.

The new lower thirds feature includes single or dual lined text with optional semi-transparent grey shape. For video professionals looking for more dynamic lower thirds, a PNG image of their choosing may be imported and positioned as desired, allowing the polished addition of company logos within this free camera operating software.

The KD-CAM application excels as a user-friendly camera control and preview, and may be used on its own or while concurrently running video editing or conferencing software.

The free KD-CAM PC software is now available for download from the Microsoft Store.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.   

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.  

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY.  Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability. 

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

