Key Digital Announces New Advanced USB Camera Control Software Availability with Upgraded Features

KD-CAM joins KD-CAMUSB to offer superior video control options

KD-CAM Lower Third Settings Screen Preview

KD-CAM Settings Screen Preview

Mount Vernon, New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, officially released the impressive free advanced USB camera control software, KD-CAM. KD-CAM is specifically engineered for use with KD-CAMUSB, Key Digital’s professional USB camera, when in use with video conferencing software on the computer and is also ideal in KDMMS applications.

When KD-CAMUSB is in use with video conferencing or broadcast software, camera operators are now able to open the KD-CAM software to access the same control options available via the KD-CAMUSB remote, RS-232 control, or the KD-App with the addition of advanced controls options. Broadcasters benefit from the built-in USB control by reducing the necessity and hassle of additional wires. Operators can simultaneously control the camera via the KD-CAM software and KD-CAMUSB, RS-232 control, or KD-App control. KD-CAM features automatic deference to a newly opened software using the connected KD-CAMUSB. The software itself can be customized on screen for use with multiple windows and the on-screen control features may be minimized or expanded as needed.

In conjunction with Key Digital’s KDMMS, KD-CAMUSB utilizes KD-RMPC (Remote Management PC) to provide high definition video of hospitalized patients for safe monitoring. With the addition of KD-CAM control, the nurse at the monitoring station is now able to have a full screen view of the patient, furthering their ability to provide care from a safe distance.

Control options with the KD-CAM software include: up to nine camera presets plus customizable home and privacy presets, pan, tilt, zoom, resolution adjustment, left/right reverse, picture flip, and pan speed and the advanced properties controls include: brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, gamma, white balance, backlight compensation, gain, exposure, low light compensation, and anti-flicker adjustments. The software itself can be customized on screen for use with multiple windows and the on-screen control features may be minimized or expanded as needed.

The new lower thirds feature includes single or dual lined text with optional semi-transparent grey shape. For video professionals looking for more dynamic lower thirds, a PNG image of their choosing may be imported and positioned as desired, allowing the polished addition of company logos within this free camera operating software.

The KD-CAM application excels as a user-friendly camera control and preview, and may be used on its own or while concurrently running video editing or conferencing software.

The free KD-CAM PC software is now available for download from the Microsoft Store.

