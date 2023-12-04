“Our customer’s success is our first priority, says Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital Founder and President. “We are committed to developing and delivering innovative, reliable and affordably priced products, promptly shipped, that meet their needs, along with providing unparalleled support to ensure that every installation goes smoothly and ends with customer satisfaction. We highly value the relationships we’ve built with an ever-expanding list of loyal customers. The 12 Days of Christmas discounts are a thank you to those customers and a welcome to new friends.”

In the latest edition of the video series “Key Digital Live,” hosts DeWayne Rains (VP of sales) and Jonathon Ferry (VP of product education and experience) give an overview of each of the products featured in the 12 Days of Christmas, including details on extensions of the discounts to companion products with select models.

The 2023 Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas featured products:

KD-X444SP HDMI Extender Kit Monday, December 04

KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway Tuesday, December 05

KD-DA1x2DC HDMI Distribution Amp Wednesday, December 06

KD-Pro4x1X-2 HDMI Switcher Thursday, December 07

KD-WP8-2 IP Wall Controller Friday, December 08

KD-CAMUSB PTZ Camera Monday, December 11

KD-XWPS HDMI/USBC Wall Plate Switcher Tuesday, December 12

KD-4KWHCEX 4K HDMI Wireless Extender Kit Wednesday, December 13

KD-FIX418A-2 HDMI Connectivity Fixer Thursday, December 14

KD-XPS22U 2x1HDMI Switcher Extender Kit Friday, December 15

KD-MLV4x4Pro Multiview Presentation Switcher Monday, December 18

KD-VW4x4ProK Video Wall Processor Tuesday, December 19

For more information:

Key Digital: keydigital.com

Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WueNMyaIZTA

Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas Promotion PDF: https://keydigital.org/literature/12-Days-of-Christmas-2023.pdf