MOUNT VERNON, NY, November 29, 2023 – Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and AV signal distribution solutions, is celebrating a successful 2023 with its annual 12 Days of Christmas event, focusing on a different Key Digital product each weekday, December 4 through December 19. This year’s event offers Key Digital customers a one-day 10% discount on the day’s featured product. That discount goes up to 12% if 12 or more units are ordered on a product’s sale day.
|— Each weekday, December 4 – 19, Key Digital will focus on one product from its award-winning catalog of innovative AV solutions, offering unprecedented 10% – 12% discounts on the daily featured product —
“Our customer’s success is our first priority, says Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital Founder and President. “We are committed to developing and delivering innovative, reliable and affordably priced products, promptly shipped, that meet their needs, along with providing unparalleled support to ensure that every installation goes smoothly and ends with customer satisfaction. We highly value the relationships we’ve built with an ever-expanding list of loyal customers. The 12 Days of Christmas discounts are a thank you to those customers and a welcome to new friends.”
In the latest edition of the video series “Key Digital Live,” hosts DeWayne Rains (VP of sales) and Jonathon Ferry (VP of product education and experience) give an overview of each of the products featured in the 12 Days of Christmas, including details on extensions of the discounts to companion products with select models.
The 2023 Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas featured products:
KD-X444SP HDMI Extender Kit Monday, December 04
