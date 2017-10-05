Key Financial to Host Memory Event Seminar

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 9th, Key Financial will be hosting their second annual fall client seminar at the Desmond Hotel, featuring Memory Expert Matthew Goerke. Matthew is nationally regarded as an expert in the field of memory development, and has worked with such well known speakers as Zig Ziglar, Tony Robbins and Ed Forman. He specializes in offering practical techniques that help train the brain to remember information from meetings and to-do lists, to names, dates, and other practical information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65258a17-4856-42c0-acf6-089fa5d6743a

This meeting will be the second time this year the West Chester based wealth management firm will bring together clients for an informational seminar, following their well-received Valentine’s Day wine tasting seminar held in February. “It’s something both the clients and our team at Key Financial look forward to,” says Reporting Specialist Maddie McTigue. “It’s a great opportunity for us to reconnect with clients outside of the office, and thanks to our event planning team, our event speakers are always very entertaining. It’s truly a win-win for everybody who attends.”

Last fall Key Financial hosted their first fall client seminar featuring Cyber Security expert Jeff Lanza, who led the night with information regarding identity theft prevention, cyber security and fraud. “In light of the recent Equifax hack, we have received great feedback from clients who put Lanza’s tips into practice following our seminar, and were able to stay calm despite the breach,” commented CEO and President Patti Brennan.

The Key Financial event planning team looks forward to hosting timely informational seminars in the months to come.

About Key Financial, Inc.

With total client assets nearing $800 million, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A. West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Patti is a Certified Financial Planner with almost 30 years of experience providing financial advice in West Chester, PA. In addition to being President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. she also serves on the National Advisory Board, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Cuddle My Kids. She formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council, SEEDCO and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital.

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth advisors is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Key Financial, Inc., 1045 Andrew Drive, Suite A, West Chester, PA 19380. Ph: 610-429-9050. Email: [email protected]

Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation.

The event will run from 6:30 – 8pm, along with light refreshments prior to the presentation.

Contact:

Carrie Brennan

[email protected]

(610) 429-9050