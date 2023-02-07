#1 Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors for 2023 Key Financial CEO, Patti Brennan, has just been named by Forbes as #1 Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors for 2023. This is the second year in a row that Brennan has been awarded this ranking. Forbes also ranked the nation’s Top 100 Female Advisors and Brennan is ranked #12 in America.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Financial CEO, Patti Brennan, has just been named by Forbes as #1 Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors for 2023. This is the second year in a row that Brennan has been awarded this ranking. Forbes also ranked the nation’s Top 100 Female Advisors and Brennan is ranked #12 in America; which is a move up the list from her #13 ranking for 2022. Forbes has partnered with Shook Research in the seventh annual ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors that featured 1697 women collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. Nominees are judged based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative data. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years’ experience to qualify and are also weighed on additional considerations such as revenue trends, compliance records and assets under management. Data are weighted to ensure priorities are given to dynamics such as preferred “best practices,” business models, and recent business activity.

Recognized as a thought leader in the industry, Brennan is consistently ranked by Forbes, Barron’s and the Financial Times as one of the nation’s top advisors. She strives to set the bar for other financial advisory firms looking to build their practice while also providing a premier client experience. The market volatility of 2022 is barely in the rear view, inflation remains high and rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are expected to continue. Brennan, however, remains positive, “As I reflect back to where I started, it’s almost surreal to be receiving this honor. I am reminded of the quote, ‘The one thing all famous authors, world class athletes, business tycoons, singers, actors, and celebrated achievers in any field have in common is that they all began their journeys when they were none of these things.’ For any young woman starting out who may be doubting themselves or their future, just take the next right step. Thank you for this incredible honor, @Forbes.” This perspective is especially poignant considering recent studies by Vanguard and Wells Fargo show that “women tend to have a more disciplined approach to investing. Not only are women more patient and trade less than men—often leading to better risk-adjusted returns—but they are also more risk-averse when it comes to asset allocation.”

While Patti Brennan is known nationally for her comprehensive services, she is also recognized locally as a loving mother of four and dedicated member of the community. Patti maintains a close connection by holding seats on the boards of various institutions and nonprofits, such as University of Pennsylvania/Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Through Cancer. Patti is invited to speak at conferences throughout America, as well as being the only American advisor invited to present at the 2019 Barron’s Economic Summit in London and the 2020 Barron’s Economic Summit in Australia. As a former board member of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC), Brennan has also been the Keynote speaker for their Annual Economic Review in January – each year for the past eighteen years. Patti has guided “standing room only” audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan is also the host of The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of almost $2 Billion, Key Financial Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Patti is a Certified Financial Planner with over 30 years of experience providing financial advice in West Chester, PA. In addition to being President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. she also serves on the National Advisory Board, is a Board Member of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Through Cancer. She formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council, SEEDCO and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. Patti, her husband and their four children reside in West Chester, PA.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 and the Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information. The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

