WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Financial, Inc. of West Chester, PA has just announced that their CEO, Patti Brennan, CFP® has been named by Forbes in their ranking for America’s Top 250 Wealth Advisors for 2023. For the second year in a row, Brennan was also the #1 rated Wealth Advisor in Pennsylvania by Forbes. Brennan’s name was also mentioned this year by Barron’s, ranking #5 in their list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors State by State.

Forbes’ rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. According to Forbes, “With fears of contagion in the banking sector hitting markets, wealth advisors are working overtime to ensure client assets are protected from the fallout. The bank failures, both here and abroad, coupled with the Federal Reserve’s commitment to increasing interest rates to quell inflation, have once again put recession fears front and center. Now more than ever, the steady hand of a seasoned financial advisor is needed.”

When asked about the latest ranking, CEO Patti Brennan acknowledged those concerns, “Investors may be worried, but our clients know that my team has been working tirelessly on their behalf through the volatility and are always looking for opportunities to optimize tax saving strategies and portfolio performance. Our clients know we have their backs!”

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, the MIT AgeLab and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO.

As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team also produce The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions. With assets under management of just under $2 Billion as of April 2023, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top 250 Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation, certification, or license should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if KFI is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, KFI did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of KFI by any of its clients.

