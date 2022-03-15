Key Opinion Leaders: Tech Startup Launches a Free ‘People Search Engine’, Helping Universities and Hospitals Find and ‘Stack Rank’ Top Talent

A free search engine that is centered on finding experts and key opinion leaders (KOL) for any health-related concept. With the use of this technology, Universities, Hospitals and Research institutions not only can pre-screen or shortlist candidates, but also compare their levels of perceived reputational authority, according to the AI-based engine, side by side, for that specific concept.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Opinion Leaders, a company that provides the largest global healthcare platform for benchmarking levels of perceived trustworthiness of healthcare professionals for specific health-related concepts, announced today that they have made their technology publicly available for free via their website, https://www.keyopinionleaders.com/.

KeyOpinionLeaders.com makes it possible for any person with internet access to quickly understand what are the health-related concepts for which a doctor, researcher or company has perceived reputational trustworthiness for.

Robert Parry, a veteran project manager working on the technology, said, “The platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to analyze and rank trillions of person-to-concept relationships, with coverage of over 50 million individuals and organizations located in over 170 countries. In terms of concepts, the relationships covered include medical conditions, medical procedures, medical devices, medications, chemical elements, geographical locations and organizations.”

Mr. Parry described what could be considered a common use case for the technology: “Suppose you are a Hospital or University with a mission to recruit the best talent among the top experts in the United States researching stent insertion techniques during a Coronary Angioplasty. With the use of this technology, Universities, Hospitals and Research institutions not only can pre-screen or shortlist candidates but also compare their levels of perceived reputational authority, according to the AI-based engine, side by side, for that specific concept. This is not the number of references or citations, but a quantifiable level of trustworthiness for a very specific concept. Contextual trustworthiness is the centerpiece of the technology.“

By making this technology freely available to the public, KeyOpinionLeaders.com aims to democratize access to healthcare research insights and bring the discoverability of professionals with authority over specific concepts to the reach of anyone with internet access.

“This will effectively help level the playing field and expedite critical findings in healthcare. You can now understand the level of influence of colleagues that live on the other side of the planet for a specific concept,” Mr. Parry added.

About Key Opinion Leaders

Key Opinion Leaders provides the largest global healthcare platform that benchmarks levels of perceived reputational trustworthiness of healthcare professionals, scientists and researchers working on life sciences, for trillions of different concepts. Learn more at www.keyopinionleaders.com or https://youtu.be/t32izA3MWrw.

