A key study in the case against the FDA’s abortion pill approval at the Supreme Court has been retracted from an academic journal and its authors say the move is an “unprovoked and partisan assault” on scientific research.

On March 26, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging access to the abortion pill and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory approval process. The FDA made several moves, intending to make it easier to access and use the m

[Read Full story at source]