SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC) today announced that, in connection with the previously disclosed retirement of Craig D. Gates, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gates will transition to the role of technical advisor, effective June 30, 2024. In this role, Mr. Gates will provide technical advice to the Company and transition support to the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Brett R. Larsen. Mr. Gates will also continue as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Gates stated, “I am delighted to be able to support the Key Tronic team as a technical advisor. I intend to remain invested in the Company by acting in my new role, continuing my service on the Board and maintaining my ownership of Key Tronic stock. The Company is well prepared for our upcoming leadership transition, and I look forward to watching Brett and his team lead Key Tronic forward.”

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China, and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers with full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic, visit: www.keytronic.com.

