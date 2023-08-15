Record Annual Revenue Up 11%; Annual Earnings Up 53%; New Program Wins

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended July 1, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, Keytronic reported total revenue of $162.6 million, up 29% from $126.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. For the full year of fiscal 2023, total revenue was $588.1 million, a company record and up 11% from $531.8 million for fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the fiscal year 2023 included new program ramps, as well as increased demand from a number of longstanding customer programs.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company’s gross margin was 8.5% and operating margin was 2.6%, compared to a gross margin of 9.3% and an operating margin of 1.8% in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was adversely impacted by the foreign currency strengthening of the Mexican Peso. Offsetting in part, the Company continued to see improvements in its asset utilization and gradual stabilization in the supply chain and labor markets.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income was $1.1 million or $0.10 per share, up from $1.0 million or $0.09 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022. For the full year of fiscal year 2023, net income was $5.2 million or $0.47 per share, up 53% from $3.4 million or $0.31 per share for fiscal year 2022.

“We’re pleased with our record annual revenue and strong earnings in fiscal 2023, driven by our successful ramp of new programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America and a growing number of potential customers evaluating a migration of their China-based manufacturing to our facility in Vietnam. During the fourth quarter, we continued to expand our customer base and won new programs involving inventory control, clean energy and distribution monitoring equipment.”

We move into fiscal 2024 with a strong backlog and pipeline of potential new business, our inventory more in line with our revenue levels and continuing improvement in the global supply issues and lower labor turnover. However, we are also seeing some softening in demand from several large customers and one large customer is pausing production during the next quarter to resolve certain of their design issues. We also expect a strong Mexican Peso and relatively high interest expense to constrain our bottom line. Over the longer term, however, we’re well positioned for continued growth and increased profitability.”

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal year 2023 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit procedures.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million and earnings in the range of $0.05 to $0.15 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 20% in the coming quarter.

About Keytronic

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2024, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers' and customers' forecasts; development and success of customers' programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company's Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net sales $ 162,610 $ 126,206 $ 588,135 $ 531,815 Cost of sales 148,712 114,446 540,663 488,601 Gross profit 13,898 11,760 47,472 43,214 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,573 2,348 9,735 9,821 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,363 7,151 25,715 24,598 Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses (261 ) — (4,301 ) Total operating expenses 9,675 9,499 31,149 34,419 Operating income 4,223 2,261 16,323 8,795 Interest expense, net 2,941 1,466 10,023 5,104 Income before income taxes 1,282 795 6,300 3,691 Income tax (benefit) provision 220 (173 ) 1,143 314 Net income $ 1,062 $ 968 $ 5,157 $ 3,377 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,762 10,762 10,762 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,996 11,071 10,940 11,063

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,603 $ 1,707 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23 and $12 151,679 135,876 Contract assets 28,904 21,974 Inventories, net 138,941 155,741 Other 28,181 24,710 Total current assets 351,308 340,008 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,722 26,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,202 16,731 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 12,254 10,055 Other 15,573 14,117 Total other assets 27,827 24,172 Total assets $ 420,059 $ 406,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 118,009 $ 121,393 Accrued compensation and vacation 13,351 11,836 Current portion of debt, net 7,098 7,402 Other 14,592 23,036 Total current liabilities 153,050 163,667 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 3,477 5,716 Revolving loan 114,805 94,577 Operating lease liabilities 10,317 12,023 Deferred income tax liability 274 64 Other long-term obligations 7,520 5,998 Total long-term liabilities 136,393 118,378 Total liabilities 289,443 282,045 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,727 47,474 Retained earnings 82,986 77,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (97 ) (425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 130,616 124,878 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 420,059 $ 406,923