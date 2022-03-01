Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Keyarch Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights Commencing March 3, 2022

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights Commencing March 3, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: KYCHU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 3, 2022, holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “KYCHU,” and the separated Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “KYCH,” “KYCHW” and “KYCHR,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unit holders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Haitong International Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Revere Securities acted as co-manager. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 24, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Company Contact:
Jing Lu
Chief Financial Officer
Keyarch Acquisition Corporation
jlu@keywisecapital.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.