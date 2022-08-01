Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / KeyCity Capital CEO Tie Lasater Receives Dallas Business Journal ’40 Under 40′ Award

KeyCity Capital CEO Tie Lasater Receives Dallas Business Journal ’40 Under 40′ Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Tie Lasater, KeyCity Capital

Tie Lasater, KeyCity Capital
Tie Lasater, KeyCity Capital

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tie Lasater, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Southlake, Texas-based KeyCity Capital, has been named a DFW top 40 Under 40 business leader for 2022, as recently announced by the Dallas Business Journal

The publication notes that recipients of the prestigious award “represent innovation and excellence in their fields and are making valuable contributions to our community.” It adds that this year’s honorees “have helped shape our community in various ways making DFW a better place to live and do business.” The announcement follows another DBJ accolade for KeyCity Capital, as the company has been recognized by the journal as a Best Place to Work among growing DFW-area companies.

“These recognitions are a truly meaningful tribute to our team,” said Tie Lasater. “Our team members join us because they want to be a part of something that treats people well, and we are committed to that promise, whether it be to employees or to our clients and business partners. I am very grateful for these acknowledgments.”

As CEO and a managing partner for KeyCity Capital, Lasater is a member of the International Investing Hall of Fame and is a real estate entrepreneur and speaker with business interests across multiple countries and continents. He and his partners have acquired hundreds of millions of dollars in real properties across the United States, making KeyCity Capital one of the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s leading private equity and wealth acceleration firms. The company’s mission of connecting capital to wealth is accomplished via a focus on income-producing, affordable housing in target-specific markets, combined with careful diversification in alternative asset-backed investments intended to generate cash flow and double-digit returns.

Lasater graduated from Abilene Christian University and is a Southlake resident with wife, Karah, and their three children. The family is passionate about philanthropy and is actively involved in supporting causes ranging from assistance to young single mothers to support of orphaned children in the United States, Africa and China. They are currently in the planning stages of an orphanage they are working to build in East Africa.

Tie Lasater has been described by Celebrity Apprentice Judge George Ross as “the person you want to be involved with if you are looking to build a successful real estate business.” KeyCity Capital has been nominated for Inc. 5000 awards for “Best in the Business” and “Most Innovative Companies.” The firm has a proven track record with more than ten years of experience in real estate and alternative investments, and its clients/partners have never experienced a loss of capital or a missed distribution. https://www.keycitycapital.com/.

Contact: Bonnie Crail, bonnie@crailpr.com

###

Related Images

Image 1: Tie Lasater, KeyCity Capital

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Tie Lasater, KeyCity Capital

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.